Weaken and appeal: Inside the chemical industry’s fight for looser drinking water rules
by Sarah Elbeshbishi for Mountain State Spotlight This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Moments before the House Energy and Public Works Committee overwhelmingly advanced a measure that rolls back drinking water quality protections, Del. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, spoke up once more in opposition. "This bill is about whether this Legislature is going to allow more toxic pollution in West...Read moreDetails